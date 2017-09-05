Farid Khan media team member 'counselled' for Facebook error

SINGAPORE: Presidential hopeful Farid Khan's media team member who accidentally posted a petition on Mr Farid's personal Facebook page has been counselled.

The petition called for Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi to be tried for human rights violations against the Rohingya. Ms Suu Kyi has come under pressure from countries with large Muslim populations to halt violence against Myanmar's Muslim minority.

Alternative news site All Singapore Stuff on Tuesday (Sep 5) posted an article that said Mr Farid had "thrown his weight" behind the petition. The article contains an image of what appears to be a link to the petition on Mr Farid's personal Facebook page.

"We have issued a statement regarding the issue and have counselled the staff concerned," said Mr Farid's campaign manager Borhan Saini.

"We have also requested our media team to exercise extra caution henceforth. We consider this issue adequately dealt with and (it) is now closed."

In a statement on his official Facebook page, Mr Farid dismissed the All Singapore Stuff report as "completely untrue". He said the link had been accidentally posted by a member of his media team who was managing his personal Facebook page. "This happened as a result of using a touchscreen device," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Farid added that he has closed his personal Facebook page to prevent a repeat of the incident.



Calling the decision to shut down the page a "precautionary measure", Mr Borhan said he plans to ask All Singapore Stuff to take down its report.