Farm, commercial building raided, nearly 3,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized

SINGAPORE: Nearly 3,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized last Friday (Jun 2) in two separate raids by Singapore Customs - one at a farm and the other at a commercial building.



In the first operation, officers moved in on a van parked inside the farm in Sungei Tengah Road, after seeing a man coming out from a unit in the farm. The vehicle was filled with brown boxes containing the duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Officers later raided the farm and found more cigarettes. Altogether, 2,776 cartons, 345 packets and 43 sticks of contraband cigarettes, said Singapore Customs, adding that the man was arrested and the van seized.

Duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in a van parked inside a farm in Sungei Tengah Road. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

A total of 2,776 cartons, 345 packets and 43 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized from the van and the unit on the farm. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

Later that morning, Singapore Customs conducted a follow-up raid in a commercial building on Soon Lee Street and seized 150 cartons and 25 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes from a unit.

This took the total number of such cigarettes seized on Friday to 2,926 cartons, 370 packets and 43 sticks.



The total amount of duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) involved amounted to about S$246,320 and S$18,160 respectively.

A 57-year-old Singaporean man was subsequently charged in the State Courts on Saturday for storing duty-unpaid cigarettes, Singapore Customs said, adding that court proceedings were ongoing.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed up to six years or both.