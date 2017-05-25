Farmpride recalls fish burger patties, fish fingers and planks

(Top to bottom) Farmpride's fish burger patties, fish fingers and fish planks. (Image: AVA)
SINGAPORE: Farmpride has voluntarily recalled its range of fish burger patties, fish fingers and fish planks, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) on Thursday (May 25).

The recall is due to the detection of fish bones in some of the products, AVA stated in a news release.

Those who have purchased the affected products are advised not to consume them and to return them to the retailers they purchased it from for a full refund. Details are available on Farmpride's Facebook page.