Farms affected by Johor oil spill can resume fish sales: AVA

SINGAPORE: Eleven fish farms that were affected by the massive oil spill off Johor more than two weeks ago have been given the green light to sell fish again, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority on Friday (Jan 20).

Fish samples from those farms have passed the food safety evaluation.

The sales suspension remains, however, for crustaceans like lobsters and crabs. Another farm, which only produces molluscs, is also not able to resume business as food safety evaluation for crustaceans and molluscs is still ongoing.

A total of 12 farms were affected by the oil spill on Jan 3 which was caused by a collision between two container vessels off Johor. "Most of the farms in the East Johor Strait have completed clean-up and put up mitigation measures like canvas skirting to prevent re-entry of residual oil," said AVA.

It added that it will continue to monitor the situation and conduct sampling at the farms.