Farrer Park Hospital staff help rescue driver who suffered stroke

SINGAPORE: A group of nurses and doctors from Farrer Park Hospital helped rescue a driver who crashed his car after he had a stroke at the wheel, the hospital said on Monday (May 29).



Staff nurse Steve Mocsoy was on his way home last Monday, when he saw a woman trying to revive a driver who had crashed his car against the railings near Farrer Park Hospital, the hospital said in a Facebook post.





Mr Mocsoy activated Code Pink, the hospital said, explaining that this was a standard operating protocol to activate its personnel in emergencies in or near the hospital complex.



The emergency personnel rushed down to the scene with medical equipment within five minutes, the hospital said.



"I knew that the SCDF ambulance would take some time to arrive, but the man needed immediate medical attention," Mr Mocsoy said, adding that time was of the essence.

The driver was stuck in the car as its door was jammed shut against the railing, and he was foaming at the mouth and vomiting.



Doctors and nurses helped keep his airway clear and monitor his heart rate until he could be extricated from the car.

The SCDF said it received an alert for assistance at 5.37pm along Farrer Park Station Road and sent a fire bike and an ambulance to the scene.

SCDF officers extricated the man from his car. The driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, SCDF added.



The hospital said it later found out that the man had suffered a stroke while driving. "It was fortunate that he was already slowing down at the junction and thus a major collision was avoided," it said.