Father accused of sex abuse saw doctor for botched procedure a month before trial

SINGAPORE: A father accused of sexually abusing his daughter only sought medical attention for a botched penis enlargement procedure a month before his trial, the court heard on Monday (Jan 23).

The 42-year-old has been charged with sexually assaulting his daughter over a period of two years from 2011, after the girl turned 11, and only ended in 2014 after the victim confided in her mother.

The man had argued that the botched procedure, which he underwent in 2009, caused his penis to become deformed and painful and ooze pus, and left him unable to have sex. However, he did not seek medical attention until seven years later, in 2016.

Urologist Dr Lee Fang Jann examined the accused in October last year, a month ahead of his trial. He testified on Monday that the man showed up at his clinic at Singapore General Hospital with a letter from his lawyer.

The letter said the patient in question had a pending court case, and asked the doctor to examine the man’s penis and give his expert opinion on whether he could have had sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old girl.

Dr Lee said this was unlikely as due to the size of his deformed penis, intercourse “would require a fair amount of force … and (would be) painful … for himself and his partner”.

However, he did not rule out the possibility completely, and agreed penetration could have been achieved if lubricant had been used.

The victim, now 16, had testified her father sometimes used olive oil or her brother’s hair gel on her before each assault.

Dr Lee also testified it was difficult to say when the botched procedure was performed, but estimated it could have been done at least six months prior to his examination in October, sometime between September 2015 and April 2016.

“This is around the time (the accused’s) cautioned statements were taken (by the police) and when he served his defence on the prosecution,” deputy public prosecutors April Phang and Amanda Chong pointed out.

It is the prosecution’s case that the father had deliberately undergone an enlargement procedure after his daughter accused him of sexual abuse.

According to the defence, the man underwent three enlargement procedures in Johor Baru in 2005, 2007 and 2009, at the behest of his now ex-wife.

A verdict is expected next month.