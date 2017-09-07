Father jailed for assaulting 10-year-old son

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old man was sentenced to a year’s jail on Thursday (Sep 7) for assaulting his 10-year-old son and leaving him with a fractured eye socket.

A second charge for assaulting his then-wife was taken into consideration during sentencing. The couple had been undergoing divorce proceedings when the man assaulted them on May 28, 2015, the court heard.

When the father returned home that day, he scolded his son for not getting good grades. After having some drinks, the man went into the upstairs bedroom where the boy and his mother were.

The skirmish started after the man began to talk to his wife about their son “in a bad light,” the court heard. The son, who was nearby, said: “You like that woman more than us, why do you care for us so much?”

The boy repeated the remark when his father, enraged, shouted: “What (did) you say?”



The man then punched and kicked his son’s face and body, and pulled his hair and arms. The boy’s mother tried to shield him but the man pushed her aside, continuing with the beating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The family's domestic helper alerted police and the man was arrested at the family home.

Defence lawyer Ravinderpal Singh urged the court to impose the lowest possible sentence, saying the man had “snapped” after “household tensions and animosity had been brewing” for a while. The man was also “understandably highly emotion and furious” when his son taunted him about a “China mistress”, Mr Singh said.

The lawyer added that according to the man’s sister, the boy was “defiant and rude” and “generally a disrespectful young boy involved in unhealthy habits such as lying and stealing”.

For causing grievous hurt to his son, the man could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined. As he is above 50, he cannot be caned.