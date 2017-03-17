February exports surge 21.5% in 4th straight month of growth

SINGAPORE: Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in Singapore surged 21.5 per cent year-on-year in February, marking the fourth straight month of expansion.



The growth was due to an increase in both electronic and non-electronic exports, according to statistics released on Friday (Mar 17) by International Enterprise (IE) Singapore.

Electronic exports rose 17.2 per cent year-on-year, following the 6.1 per cent increase in the previous month. The increase was largely due to ICs (25.8 per cent), disk media products (26.9 per cent) and parts of PCs (19.7 per cent), IE Singapore said.

Non-electronic exports also expanded 23.3 per cent, following the 9.8 per cent rise in the previous month. The increase was led by petrochemicals (45.3 per cent), specialised machinery (111.8 per cent) and non-monetary gold (104.3 per cent).

On a year-on-year basis, shipments to all of Singapore's top 10 markets rose last month. The top three contributors to the rise were China (65.1 per cent), the EU 28 (28.7 per cent) and Taiwan (54 per cent), according to the agency, which drives Singapore's external trade.

Non-oil re-exports (NORX) rose 10 per cent, after the 1.5 per cent expansion in the previous month, due to an increase in both electronic and non-electronic re-exports.

Electronic re-exports rose 1.3 per cent, following the 2.3 per cent growth in the previous month, IE Singapore said. The expansion was due to parts of PCs (17 per cent), other computer peripherals (36.1 per cent) and capacitors (66.6 per cent).

Non-electronic NORX increased by 19.4 per cent, after the 0.6 per cent rise in the previous month. The expansion was due to non-monetary gold (315.1 per cent), personal beauty products (42.5 per cent), and non-electric engines and motors (36.2 per cent).