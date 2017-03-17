February exports surge 21.5% in 4th straight month of growth

SINGAPORE: Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in Singapore surged 21.5 per cent year-on-year in February, beating analysts' forecasts and marking the fourth straight month of expansion.



The expansion was due to an increase in both electronic and non-electronic shipments, according to statistics released on Friday (Mar 17) by trade agency International Enterprise (IE) Singapore.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast exports would grow 12.8 per cent from the year before.

Electronic exports rose 17.2 per cent year-on-year, following a 6.1 per cent increase in the previous month. The increase was largely due to ICs (25.8 per cent), disk media products (26.9 per cent) and parts of PCs (19.7 per cent), IE Singapore said.

Non-electronic exports also expanded 23.3 per cent, following a 9.8 per cent rise in the previous month. The increase was led by petrochemicals (45.3 per cent), specialised machinery (111.8 per cent) and non-monetary gold (104.3 per cent).

On a year-on-year basis, shipments to all of Singapore's top 10 markets rose last month.



Exports to China, its biggest export destination, surged 65.1 per cent from a year earlier, while shipments to Taiwan rose 54 per cent and shipments to the European Union grew 28.7 per cent, IE Singapore said.

Non-oil re-exports (NORX) rose 10 per cent, after the 1.5 per cent expansion in the previous month, due to an increase in both electronic and non-electronic re-exports.

Electronic re-exports rose 1.3 per cent, following the 2.3 per cent growth in the previous month, IE Singapore said. The expansion was due to parts of PCs (17 per cent), other computer peripherals (36.1 per cent) and capacitors (66.6 per cent).

Non-electronic NORX increased by 19.4 per cent, after the 0.6 per cent rise in the previous month. The expansion was due to non-monetary gold (315.1 per cent), personal beauty products (42.5 per cent), and non-electric engines and motors (36.2 per cent).