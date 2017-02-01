February to be warmer and drier, says Met Service

SINGAPORE: Expect a drier and warmer fortnight ahead, compared to the showers that Singapore saw on most days in the last two weeks, said the Meteorological Service Singapore.



The prevailing northeast monsoon is forecast to enter its dry phase, which is characterised by drier weather and occasionally windy conditions, the Met Service said in a media advisory on Wednesday (Feb 1).



The daily temperature in the first half of February is expected to range between 23°C and 33°C and could reach a high of 34°C on some days.



Rainfall is also forecast to be below normal although brief thundery showers can still be expected on four to five days, mostly in the afternoon, said the Met Service. It added that February is climatologically the driest month of the year.





(Source: Meteorological Service Singapore)

RECORD TEMPERATURES DESPITE ABOVE-NORMAL RAINFALL

Most of Singapore received above-normal rainfall in January, with the highest rainfall of 389.4mm (70 per cent above average) recorded around the Paya Lebar area.



The highest total daily rainfall recorded during the month was 106mm in the Kallang area on Jan 23.

January's rainy weather brought cooler temperatures, with the mercury sinking as low as 21.7°C. The daily maximum temperatures ranged between 25.9°C and 35.1°C, and the daily minimum temperatures ranged between 21.7°C and 25.4°C.

Despite the cooler temperatures, it was at the other end of the scale that records were broken: The Changi climate station logged a daily maximum temperature of 33.7°C on Jan 8, which was 0.1°C higher than the record set in 1998.

Last month's mean monthly temperature of 26.9°C is also 0.4°C above the long-term mean for January.