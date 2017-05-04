Feedback sought on changes to Property Tax Act

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is seeking public feedback on proposed changes to the Property Tax Act, it said on Thursday (May 4), adding that the amendments are intended to update the legislation and improve tax administration.

One of the proposed changes involves making digital property tax notices an opt-out option. This means that those who want to continue receiving hard copies of the notices will have to opt out, while others will receive digital copies.

Currently, taxpayers must give specific consent to receive digital tax notices instead of hard copies.

Under the amended bill, taxpayers would have the flexibility to change their preference for hard copies or digital notices at any time, MOF said.



Another proposed amendment aims to strengthen the enforcement and information-gathering powers of Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) officers.



The proposed changes will also clarify the type of machinery that is not exempted from property tax.



The detailed consultation documents, including the draft Property Tax (Amendment) Bill 2017, are available on MOF's website and the REACH consultation portal.

The public consultation ends on May 19.

