Feedback sought on proposed changes to Workplace Safety and Health Act

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Wednesday (Jun 28) invited members of the public to give feedback on the proposed amendments to the Workplace Safety and Health Act (WSHA).



Among the proposed changes, the maximum fine will be increased from S$20,000 to S$50,000. The new penalty would be applied only to the most serious offences that could result in death or serious injury, MOM said in a media release.

Other key proposals include allowing the Commissioner for Workplace Safety and Health to make public a detailed incident learning report before any prosecution.

"Early release of the incident learning report will be key to preventing any recurrence of similar incidents," MOM said. It added that, to allay affected parties’ concerns, the report would be made inadmissible in any legal proceedings.



The proposed changes are part of a plan to improve stagnating performance in workplace safety, MOM said.

It added that the workplace fatality rate declined from 3.1 per 100,000 workers in 2006 to 1.8 in 2014, but crept up to 1.9 in 2015 and 2016.



The public consultation document can be accessed on the REACH website until Jul 25.