Feedback wanted on proposed changes to consumer protection regulations

SINGAPORE: SPRING Singapore is seeking public feedback on proposed changes to two consumer protection regulations, it said in a media release on Monday (Aug 14).

These amendments to the Consumer Protection (Safety Requirements) Regulations (CPSR) and the Standards, Productivity and Innovation Board (Conformity Assessment) Regulations (SPIBR) are meant to ensure that these regulations take into account new products and technologies in the market, SPRING said.

Under the CPSR, certain categories of household goods and appliances have to meet specific safety standards and get a safety mark from SPRING before they can be sold in Singapore.

Proposed changes to the CPSR include broadening the scope of product categories and removing outdated products from categories.

For example, the existing hairdryer category will be reclassified as hair care appliances to cover products such as hair straighteners, stylers and curlers.

Outdated products such as videocassette recorders (VCRs) and immersion water heaters will be removed as product categories, while others such as LaserDisc sets and television or video display units will be reclassified as audio and video products.

The third key change to the CPSR will be to adopt a new "tiered-risk" framework to determine the conformity assessment for each product category based on its risk level - remote, low, medium or high.

According to SPRING, the proposed change will let suppliers issue a declaration of conformity for "low-risk" controlled goods. At the moment, a Certificate of Conformity must be issued by third-party bodies before the goods can be registered with SPRING.

"This will result in reduced time to market and savings in certification costs for goods in the low-risk category," said SPRING.

In addition, certificates issued by a SPRING-designated third-party conformity assessment body in the EU will also be accepted, under a proposed change to the SPIBR.

This will apply to third-party bodies located in countries that are parties to the European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.

Members of the public can share their views on these proposed changes from Monday until Sep 13 by emailing SPRING at safety@spring.gov.sg.