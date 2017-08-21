Feedback wanted on proposed changes to increase accountability of charities

SINGAPORE: Public feedback is being sought on proposed amendments to the Charities Act that would increase the accountability of charities and fund-raisers, the Office of the Commissioner of Charities (COC) said on Monday (Aug 21).



The proposed amendments specifically seek to enhance and update the "disqualification regime" under the Act. Those who meet certain criteria that render them unfit to hold key positions in charities will be barred from doing so.

The amendments would broaden the COC’s authority to remove and suspend unfit individuals from their positions in a charity, empower the COC to suspend improper fund-raising appeals, and enhance his powers to call for documents and information.

Other proposed changes include clarifying the type of penalties that could be imposed for contravening regulations concerning Institutions of a Public Character.

Details of the proposed amendments are available at the Charity Portal or REACH. The public has until Sep 11 to give feedback.

