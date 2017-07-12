Fewer COEs available for August to October period

The number of COEs available during the coming quarter dropped 13.7 per cent from the previous period from May to July.

SINGAPORE: The total Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for August to October will be 27,370, a 13.7 per cent decrease from the previous quarter, according to figures released by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (Jul 12).

There was a quota of 31,708 certificates for May to July.

In Category A, which is for cars up to 1,600cc and maximum power output not exceeding 97kW, there will be a monthly quota of 3,630, down from the previous quarter's 3,797.

Category B, which is for cars above 1,600cc or maximum power output above 97kW, will see a monthly quota of 2,570 COEs, down from 2,641 in the previous quarter.

As for Category C, which is for goods vehicles and buses, the number of monthly COEs is at 888, a significant drop from the previous quarter's 2,168.

In Category D, which is for motorcycles, the monthly COE quota is 954, up from 907 the previous quarter.

Category E - also known as the Open Category - will see a monthly quota of 1,080 COEs, compared to 1,055 in the previous quarter.