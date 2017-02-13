Fewer drug abusers arrested in 2016, but more new drug abusers caught

SINGAPORE: The total number of drug abusers arrested fell in 2016, but there was an increase in the number of new drug abusers that were caught, according to the Central Narcotics Bureau's (CNB) annual statistics released on Monday (Feb 13).

According to CNB, 3,245 drug abusers were arrested last year, a 3 per cent decrease from the year before. However, the number of new drug abusers arrested rose 3 per cent to 1,347 from 2015's 1,309.

Among the new abusers arrested, close to two-thirds were below 30 years old. About 41 per cent of the total drug abusers arrested last year were under 30, CNB figures showed.



