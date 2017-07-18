Fewer marriages registered in 2016: Singstat

The overall decline was a result of fewer civil marriages, though the number of Muslim marriages went up.

SINGAPORE: There were a total of 27,971 civil and Muslim marriages registered in 2016, 1.2 per cent lower than the 28,322 marriages registered the year before, according to the latest figures from the Department of Statistics.

According to Singstat's Statistics on Marriages and Divorces Reference Year 2016, which was released on Tuesday (Jul 18), the overall decline was a result of fewer civil marriages, which fell from 22,544 in 2015 to 22,017 last year. This was more than the rise in Muslim marriages, which went up from 5,778 to 5,954 over the same period.

It added that the general marriage rate has remained relatively stable since 2014, with the rate for males at 44.4 marriages per thousand unmarried males aged 15-49 in 2016, up from 40.5 marriages in 2013. Similarly for females, the rate was 41.6 marriages per thousand unmarried females aged 15-49 years, up from 36.9 marriages over the same timeframe.