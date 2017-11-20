Fewer people applying for BTO flats, continuing downward trend

SINGAPORE: Fewer people are applying for Build-to-Order (BTO) flats, continuing a downward trend in the number of applications received for the units.

In November's sales exercise, about three applications were received for every two flats, across all flat types offered.

As at 5pm on Monday (Nov 20), the overall rate for three-room and bigger flats was 1.5, compared with 1.6 in August, 2.9 in May and 3.3 in February this year.

More than 7,300 applications were received for the 4,829 BTO units put up for sale last week, with the flats spread across five projects.

Three of the projects are located in the non-mature towns of Punggol and Sengkang, while the other two are in the mature towns of Geylang and Tampines. An additional 3,401 units were launched under the Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise.

Analysts Channel NewsAsia spoke to say that the downward trend in the number of applications could be due to a more attractive resale market, as well as the first Re-offer of Balance Flats (ROF) exercise held in August - which pooled together all unsold flats after a sale of balance flats exercise.

“Because the Housing and Development Board (HDB) is looking at shortening the transaction time (for resale flats) by rolling out the resale portal, prices are also very stable,” said Mr Eugene Lim, key executive officer of ERA Realty Network. “Buyers have more choices and are prepared to consider resale because come January, resale flats could be half the transaction time.”

Mr Nicholas Mak, executive director of ZACD Group, said: "The HDB BTO subscription rate has been gradually falling, partly because the government has kept the BTO supply for 2017 at about the same level as about 2016.

"However, it also indicates that the demand for BTO flats, especially for first-timer families, is gradually being met. As a result, the subscription rate is gradually trailing."

The most popular project in the latest sales exercise was Eunos Court in Geylang, which received more than three applications for every four-room flat. This was followed by Northshore Edge at Punggol, which was oversubscribed by more than two times.

"The BTO application rate is very location-sensitive," said Mr Mak. "For example at Eunos, where the flats are located at a five-minute walk to the MRT station, the application rate was the highest among all the projects."

The lower application rate means that more applicants have a higher chance of selecting their flats, Mr Mak said.

However, he noted that there was still “fairly strong” demand from second-timers. “Perhaps the government for next year can consider the possibility of adjusting the allocation ratio between first-timer and second-timers for BTO flats,” he suggested.

The November BTO launch brings the number of BTO flats launched this year to 17,584. Taken together with the flats offered under the SBF and ROF exercises, HDB has put up a total of 26,325 flats for sale this year.

According to HDB, about 3,600 BTO flats will be launched in the next sales exercise in February 2018, with a concurrent ROF exercise to be held.