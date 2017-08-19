Fewer traffic accidents in first half of 2017, but motorcyclists still make up nearly 40% of fatalities

SINGAPORE: Despite fewer traffic accidents and fatalities in the first half of 2017, motorcyclists still made up more than half of the overall traffic accidents and close to 40 per cent of traffic fatalities.



The update was given by Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Amin at the Singapore Ride Safe 2017 event at Singapore Expo on Saturday (Aug 19).



The annual event, which is in its 11th year, is being held in conjunction with the Singapore Bike Show for the second year running to spread the message of safe riding to more riders.



"Forty per cent is a big number," said Mr Amrin. "This means that almost one motorcyclist loses his life on Singapore roads every week."



For the first half of 2017, the number of fatal accidents for motorcyclists decreased to 24, from 32 in the same period in 2016.

The number of accidents resulting in injuries have also gone down to 2,141 in the first six months of 2017, from 2,172 in the same period in 2016.

This year's campaign - with the theme of "Gear Up, Ride Safe" - builds on last year's efforts to remind motorcyclists of major aspects of rider safety.

The Singapore Road Safety Council and the Traffic Police will be tapping on local football heroes such as Fandi Ahmad, Nazri Nasir and Aleksandar Duric to grace campaign banners with key messages on lamp posts and overhead bridges across Singapore.

This includes encouraging motorcyclists and pillion riders to wear protective riding gear to minimise injuries in accidents such as riding jackets, covered shoes and gloves.

It also reminds them of good riding habits such as maintaining safe braking distances, steering clear of blind spots of larger vehicles and using designated rain shelters when it rains.

Overall, there was a decrease in the number of fatal traffic accidents and fatalities in the first half of 2017, part of a continued downward trend in fatalities since 2012.

For the first six months of this year, there were 61 traffic fatalities compared to 66 in the same period last year.

There were 60 fatal accidents in the first half of 2017 compared to 66 in the first half of 2016. The number of accidents resulting in injuries has also gone down to 3,820 compared to 4,034 the previous first half of last year.