Fewer workers laid off in Q1, but job seekers took longer to find work

SINGAPORE: The labour market in Singapore remained mixed in the first quarter of this year, with fewer workers laid off but those looking for jobs taking a longer time to find work, according to a Manpower Ministry report released on Tuesday (Jun 13).

A total of 4,000 workers were made redundant during the quarter, an improvement from the 5,440 in the previous quarter and 4,710 in the same period a year ago. In particular, manufacturing redundancies were the lowest in the past six quarters.

More job seekers took a longer time to find work, with the resident long-term unemployment rate rising to 0.8 per cent in March, up from 0.7 per cent a year ago.

The quarter-on-quarter overall unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.2 per cent. For Singaporeans, the unemployment rate was 3.5 per cent, and for residents, it was 3.2 per cent.

However, the unemployment rates were higher than in March 2016, after trending up in previous quarters, the ministry said.

Total employment contracted by 6,800 in the first quarter, a reversal from the 2,300 growth in the previous quarter. The decline was mainly in manufacturing (-4,300) and construction (-12,500), affecting mostly work permit holders, the report said.