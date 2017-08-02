Fewer workplace fatalities in first half of 2017: WSH

SINGAPORE: Fewer workers died in workplace accidents in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, the Manpower Ministry and the WSH Institute said in a press release on Wednesday (Aug 2).

There were 19 workplace fatalities from January to June, down from 24 in the second half of 2016 and 42 in the first half of 2016.

The manufacturing sector was the top contributor to workplace fatalities with five cases, followed by two cases in the construction sector.

There were also fewer workplace injuries in the first half of the year, with 6,151 injuries compared to the second half of 2016 with 6,769 injuries and the first half of 2016 with 6,245 injuries.



However, the number of confirmed occupational disease cases increased from 341 cases in the second half of 2016 to 467 cases in the first half of 2017, according to the news release.