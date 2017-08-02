Fewer workplace fatalities, injuries in first half of 2017

SINGAPORE: Fewer workers died in workplace accidents in the first half of the year, and the number of injuries also fell, according to official figures released on Wednesday (Aug 2).

There were 19 workplace fatalities from January to June, compared to 24 in the second half of 2016 and 42 in the first half of 2016, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Institute said in a press release.

The manufacturing sector was the top contributor to workplace fatalities with five deaths, followed by two deaths in the construction sector.

The top cause of workplace fatalities was vehicle-related, such as workers being struck by moving vehicles in workplaces, work-related traffic accidents on public roads and being caught in between vehicles. Seven workers died in such accidents, compared to 12 in the second half of last year and 10 in the first half of 2016.



Four workers died from falls, compared to three in the second half of 2016 and 16 in the first half of 2016.

The other causes of death include fires or explosions, drowing, structures collapsing, falling or moving objects, exposure to extreme temperatures and exposure to hazardous substances, MOM and WSH Institute said.

WSH Institute executive director Gan Siok Lin called for employers to remain vigilant. Employers and workers should focus on improving risk communication, supervision and work coordination, as the institute had found these to be the main issues in its analysis of fatal and major injuries, she said.

FEWER INJURIES, BUT MORE DISEASE CASES



There were also fewer workplace injuries in the first half of the year, with 6,151 injuries compared to the second half of 2016 with 6,769 injuries and the first half of 2016 with 6,245 injuries.



However, the number of confirmed occupational disease cases increased from 341 cases in the second half of 2016 to 467 cases in the first half of 2017, according to the news release.

The top three occupational diseases during this period were noise-induced deafness, work-related musculoskeletal disorders and occupational skin diseases. In particular, the number of cases involving noise-induced deafness - which accounted for 42 per cent of all occupational diseases in the first half of this year - rose by 84 per cent from 106 cases in the second half of last year to 195 cases.



The number of cases of occupational skin disease doubled, likely to due greater awareness of reporting requirements, MOM and WSH Institute added.

Falls were the top cause of major injuries at workplaces, with 111 cases in the first half of 2017, or 41 per cent of all major injuries during this period. This was, however, 14 per cent lower than the number of cases in the second half of 2016.





2,800 INSPECTIONS CONDUCTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2017

More than 2,800 workplace inspections were conducted by MOM in the first half of the year. About 400 of these focused on workplace traffic management practices in warehouses, storage yards, factories and construction sites while another 400 targeted work at height activities in the construction, manufacturing, marine and transport and storage industries.

From these inspections, authorities uncovered 4,300 workplace safety and health violations and issued 28 stop-work orders. The three top types of violations were those related to working at heights (25 per cent), unsafe storage and improper housekeeping (25 per cent) and poor machine safety (15 per cent).

The average duration of stop-work orders was four weeks, and fines amounting to a total of S$500,000 were imposed on 190 companies during this period, MOM and WSH Institute said.

The ministry's inspections for the second half of the year will target three areas in certain sectors: Vehicular safety; fall from heights, slips, trips and falls; and machinery safety.

It will also continue outreach efforts to engage industries in managing their health hazards, it added.