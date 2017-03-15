Fifth suspect arrested over St James Power Station murder

SINGAPORE: A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old man that took place at St James Power Station, the police said on Wednesday (Mar 15).

The latest suspect, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on Tuesday and he will be charged in court for murder with common intention on Thursday, said the police in a statement.

The victim, who was stabbed in the head and back, was found at around 6am on Sunday near an entertainment outlet at St James Power Station. Preliminary investigations showed the incident is believed to have arisen from a dispute between the murder victim and a staff member of the entertainment outlet.

Four men, aged between 20 and 28, had earlier been arrested over the case.

Three of them are being charged for the offence, while investigations against the other suspect are still ongoing.