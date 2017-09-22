'Fight of the century' is off after Sylvester Sim withdraws from celebrity bout against Steven Lim

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: What was billed as the Fight of the Century has been called off after one of the celebrity participants was forced to pull out because of insurance problems.

Former Singapore Idol contestant Sylvester Sim had been due to take on YouTube video-maker Steven Lim in a kick-boxing bout at this Saturday’s (Sep 23) inaugural Asia Fighting Championship (AFC) at Marina Bay Sands.

However, fight fans looking forward to the celebrity smackdown have been left disappointed after Sim withdrew.

The organisers issued a media release on Friday saying that he would be unable to participate due to “insufficient insurance coverage provided ... and restrictions on increased coverage as stipulated by the insurance companies".

In light of this, the decision for Sim to withdraw "was made after careful considerations of the potential risks involved and ensuring Sylvester's safety and well-being is of paramount importance".

Taking Sim’s place will be World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) president Pradip Subramaniam.

