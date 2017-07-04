Fighting cybercrime not just a job for governments: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: Rather than leave it to the Government, everyone should pull together in the battle against cybercrime, Second Minister for Home Affairs Desmond Lee said in a speech on Tuesday (Jul 4).

“The fight against cybercrime cannot be fought by governments alone,” Mr Lee said. “A collaborative ecosystem – involving the community, industry, academia and governments – is crucial to tackling this formidable threat.”

Mr Lee was speaking at the launch of INTERPOL World 2017, a convention that brings together law enforcement, government bodies, security professionals and academia to discuss safety and security issues. The second edition of the event was held at Suntec International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The convention comes amid a “rapidly changing and increasingly complex” security landscape, as Mr Lee urged the public and private sector to work together to understand and address cyber threats.

Just last week, a new global ransomware outbreak – called NotPetya – crippled businesses in the banking, energy and transport sectors. In May, the WannaCry ransomware attack reportedly affected computer networks in more than 150 countries.

As terrorists and criminals look to integrate technology and innovation in their modus operandi, “policing in the future will increasingly rely on technology and data analytics to fight terrorism, cybercrime, and organised and emerging crime”, Mr Lee said.

To that end, Mr Lee revealed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has recently established a Special Interest Group for Cybercrime and Investigation, in collaboration with the Singapore Cyber Security Consortium.

“Through this initiative, we can bring real-world cybercrime and investigation challenges to the academia and industry, and leverage on their talents and innovation to deal with cybercrime,” he explained.

EDUCATING THE PUBLIC

Mr Lee also outlined other measures Singapore has taken to counter cyber threats, including educating the public on cyber safety.

“The Singapore Police Force actively reaches out to the public to encourage safe online behaviour and to reduce opportunities for cybercriminals,” Mr Lee said. “These are customised to better target more vulnerable groups in society, such as the young and the elderly.”

The police have also been promoting the No More Ransom project, which helps ransomware victims retrieve encrypted data without paying ransom. More than 10,000 ransomware victims worldwide have used tools on the project’s online portal to decrypt their affected devices.

To expand the reach of the project, the online content is being translated into Chinese, Malay and Tamil, Mr Lee said.

Another measure Singapore has adopted is stepping up international cooperation with security agencies and partner countries.

In February, an INTERPOL-led operation targeting cybercrime across ASEAN member states identified nearly 9,000 compromised servers and hundreds of malware-infected sites. Investigations are ongoing.

“We are privileged to have INTERPOL’s presence in Singapore as well as strong support from key international partners and ASEAN member states,” Mr Lee said.

“We hope to build an even more collaborative environment to exchange best practices and forge even closer operational links.”