Film on Palestine-Israeli conflict not to be shown in public in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A documentary that was supposed to be screened at the Singapore Palestine Film Festival on Thursday (Jan 4) has been banned from public screening by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Radiance of Resistance received a "Not Allowed for All Ratings" (NAR) classification for its "skewed narrative". The rating means the film is not for exhibition or distribution in Singapore.



"The skewed narrative of the film is inflammatory and has the potential to cause disharmony amongst the different races and religions in Singapore," said IMDA on its website.

Directed by award-winning American filmmaker Jesse Roberts, the one-hour film, told in Arabic, is about two young girls who live under military occupation in Nabi Saleh, Palestine. The film also looks at the girls' roles as part of the new generation of Palestinian's non-violent resistance.



According to IMDA, the film however explores the Palestine-Israel conflict "without counterbalance" through the eyes of the two young protagonists.



"In holding up the girls as role models to be emulated in an ongoing conflict, the film incites activists to continue their resistance against the alleged oppressors," it added.



In giving the film the NAR classification, IMDA said this is in line with guidelines which state that films that create misunderstanding or disharmony amongst the races will not be allowed for all ratings.

Cinema space The Projector, which was hosting the screening of Radiance of Resistance, has cancelled the event.

It is rare for films to be classified NAR. In 2014, Singaporean filmmaker Tan Pin Pin's documentary To Singapore, With Love also received that classification by the then-Media Development Authority. The film, about the lives of Singapore's political exiles, was deemed to be a "one-sided account" with minimal attempts to provide a balanced mix of views.