Filtration solutions group Mann Hummel opens Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore

SINGAPORE: German manufacturing company and filtration specialist Mann Hummel on Thursday (Dec 14) opened its Asia Pacific headquarters for Intelligent Air Solutions (IAS) in Singapore.

Located at Fusionopolis, it will look after the growth of the company’s OurAir business, which offers indoor air quality solutions that combine Mann Hummel’s "expertise in air filtration" with advanced digital technologies, the company said in a media release.

Singapore's "strategic location" in the Asia-Pacific region and the Government's move towards a "smart and sustainable nation" were cited by the company as key reasons for its choice, Mann Hummel said.

It added that together with its global Internet-of-Things lab - also located in Singapore - it will serve a market for clean air solutions in the region estimated at more than S$4 billion.

"Mann Hummel provides solutions for real-time monitoring of indoor and outdoor air quality, and digital platforms to analyse, predict and manage the optimisation end-to-end," said IAS' vice president Jason Tang in the news release, adding that it aims to help customers make "smarter choices" to enjoy better air.

The company has also signed a global strategic partnership with the World Green Building Council (WGBC).

The signing marks the first time an industry player has formed a partnership with WGBC, specifically on indoor air quality for buildings and offices.



The Singapore Economic Development Board’s assistant managing director, Mr Beh Kian Teik, said the opening was "aligned with Singapore’s push to embrace the digital economy and green buildings”, and that Mann Hummel has been “a long-standing partner and valued contributor" in the industrial and environment sector in Singapore.



On top of taking care of the company’s regional market responsibilities, the Asia Pacific headquarters will also be responsible for global research and development, product charters, brand management and strategic partnerships.