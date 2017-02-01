Final public consultation on changes to laws governing strata properties

SINGAPORE: Members of the public who want to submit their views on proposed key amendments to the Building Maintenance and Strata Management Act can do so in a third and final public consultation, said the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Wednesday (Feb 1).



The amendments in the draft Bill aim to enhance governance and transparency over how strata-titled developments are run, as well as provide better clarity on some of the provisions, BCA said.

The key amendments include: a. setting a cap on the number of proxies one can represent (either 2 per cent of the total number of lots in the development or two subsidiary proprietors (whichever is higher), in any strata-titled development;

b. granting powers to Management Corporation Strata Titles to decide on the payment of honorarium to council members, subject to a cap of S$250 per year per council member;

c. prohibiting the treasurer of the managing council from concurrently holding office as chairperson or secretary;

d. obtaining consent from nominees before they can be nominated and elected into the council;

e. updating the definition of common property to include key building services and key structural elements.

Earlier suggestions on the key amendments have been taken into account in drafting the BMSM (Amendment) Bill, BCA added.

The Act provides a legal framework for the management and maintenance of strata-titled developments. It was introduced in 2005 and aims to facilitate self-regulation among stakeholders for the maintenance and upkeep of strata-titled properties.

Those who wish to give feedback can do so by Feb 21 at 5pm via post, fax or email:

Commissioner of Buildings

Building and Construction Authority

52 Jurong Gateway Road

#10-01 Singapore 608550

Fax: 6334 4031

Email: bca_bmsma_review@bca.gov.sg / bca_enquiry@bca.gov.sg

Details of the consultation paper and submission procedures are available on BCA’s website and REACH’s website.