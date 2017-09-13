Fire at Changi Airport Terminal 2 basement; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: The basement of Changi Airport Terminal 2 was temporarily closed on Wednesday (Sep 13) afternoon, after a shredder machine in a lorry there caught fire.



The fire was put out by airport emergency services, and the basement has since been reopened.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident shortly after 4pm. It sent a fire engine and a red rhino, but added that the fire had been extinguished prior to SCDF's arrival.

The fire involved discarded items at the back of a lorry, it said.

In a Facebook post, Changi Airport added that it had been the contents of a shredder machine in the vehicle that caught fire.



The Terminal 2 basement was closed temporarily due to the fire. "As a precaution, the area is being checked for the time being," Changi Airport said.

The basement also houses a bus stop, and the airport said that bus passengers would disembark at the departure level instead.

In a tweet at 4.55pm, bus operator SBS Transit said that services 24, 27 and 53 would skip the Changi Airport Terminal 2 bus stop, as the bus stop was closed.

Please be informed that Services 24, 27 and 53 will skip Changi Airport PTB2 bus stop as the bus stop is closed. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) September 13, 2017





In a subsequent update, SBS Transit said that the services were back to normal.

In May, a fire at Terminal 2 caused the terminal to be evacuated and resulted in delays that affected 40 flights and hundreds of passengers.