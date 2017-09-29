Fire at St Andrew’s Junior School canteen toilet; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A small fire broke out at St Andrew’s Junior School on Friday (Sep 29) afternoon.



The fire, which started at about 12.50pm, involved some discarded items in the toilet of the school canteen.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that a staff member of the school put out the fire before its officers arrived.

The principal of St Andrew’s Junior School, Ms Patsy Neo, said in a media statement that all staff and students were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported, she added.

Ms Neo said that the school sent an SMS to all parents to inform them of the incident, and also to update them that the staff and students were safe.



All students were dismissed as per normal about an hour after the incident.



SCDF said that it is investigating the cause of the fire.

