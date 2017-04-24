Fire breaks out at Bishan multi-storey car park

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a multi-storey car park in Bishan on Monday afternoon (Apr 24).



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a statement that it was alerted to a fire at a multi-storey car park at Block 282 Bishan Street 22 at around 2.57pm. SCDF said the fire "involved discarded items at a staircase landing" and was extinguished by SCDF with a water jet.



There were no reported injuries.



Videos posted on social media showed huge billows of smoke coming from a corner of the car park building.