Fire breaks out at Changi Village hawker centre, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Changi Village hawker centre on Monday morning (Aug 7), but members of the public managed to put it out.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 5.35am and dispatched a fire engine.



The fire involved "contents of a kitchen stove," according to the SCDF, adding that it was extinguished by members of the public using a dry powder extinguisher.



There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.



A video circulating on social media showed what appeared to be a part of the Mizzy Corner Nasi Lemak stall on fire, with the flames and smoke reaching what looked like the ventilation ducting near the ceiling above the row of stalls.



A man was seen putting out the blaze in the stall with a fire extinguisher, while another person climbed onto a table to try and put out the fire near the ducting.

ICT manager Muhammad Syaheer, 28, was at the hawker centre at around 5.30pm, about 12 hours after the fire occurred. He said he saw "charring and damage of the ducting" but that everything else seemed fairly normal.



"I was there to buy dinner when I received the video regarding the fire, and I told the sender that I was there, and there's no fire, only fire damage," he told Channel NewsAsia.



The Changi Village hawker centre the afternoon after fire broke out in one of the stalls. (Photo: Muhammad Syaheer)

He said that a cleaner had told him the fire started at around 5am in the morning at the Mizzy Nasi Lemak stall.



He added that it seemed like business as usual by the time he went to the hawker centre in the early evening, though four stalls were closed - "the popular nasi lemak stall, drink stall, satay stall and the dum biryani stall".



"It looked like the stalls were affected by either heat, smoke or debris from the burned ducts."

