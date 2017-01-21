Fire breaks out at construction site in Whampoa, no one injured
No one was injured in the fire that broke out at a construction site in Whampoa on Saturday (Jan 21), said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.
- Posted 21 Jan 2017 18:07
- Updated 21 Jan 2017 18:42
SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a construction site in Whampoa on Saturday (Jan 21), according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) which added that no one was injured.
According to a spokesperson, the SCDF was alerted to the fire at a construction site at 78 Lorong Limau at around 1.40pm. It dispatched one fire engine, two Red Rhinos and four support vehicles to the scene.
(Photo: Sameeha Nasra)
Upon arrival, SCDF conducted a “forcible entry into the affected site using a power saw” before extinguishing the fire with two compressed air foam jets and a water jet. People at the site had self-evacuated before SCDF’s arrival, the spokesperson added.
There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
