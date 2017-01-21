Fire breaks out at construction site in Whampoa, no one injured

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a construction site in Whampoa on Saturday (Jan 21), according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) which added that no one was injured.

According to a spokesperson, the SCDF was alerted to the fire at a construction site at 78 Lorong Limau at around 1.40pm. It dispatched one fire engine, two Red Rhinos and four support vehicles to the scene.





(Photo: Sameeha Nasra)

Upon arrival, SCDF conducted a “forcible entry into the affected site using a power saw” before extinguishing the fire with two compressed air foam jets and a water jet. People at the site had self-evacuated before SCDF’s arrival, the spokesperson added.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.