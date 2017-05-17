Fire breaks out at I12 Katong mall, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: I12 Katong was evacuated after a fire broke out in a first-floor shop at the mall on Wednesday (May 17).

Smoke was seen at the entrance and sirens were heard, as SCDF firefighters arrived at the mall at about 9.45pm, an eyewitness at the scene told Channel NewsAsia.

She said that she smelled smoke in the air and saw people being evacuated from the building.

The entrance to the mall was cordoned off.





SCDF said in a statement at 11.18pm that the fire had been brought under control and that firefighters were using two water jets to mitigate the incident. There were no reported injuries, it added.



Firefighters had a stretcher on standby as smoke was seen emitting from I12 Katong. (Photo: Patrick Sim)

Another witness, Patrick Sim, who works at the mall, said he was at his shop in the basement when the fire alarm went off at about 9.30pm. "We locked up without taking our belongings ... fear(ing a) possible explosion."

He said he saw an ambulance, two Red Rhinos and five fire engines at the scene. SCDF officials also had a stretcher on standby, he said. Mr Sim said there had been no clear instructions over the public address system and that he was waiting for the all-clear to return to his shop.

Yusmin Norman, who works at a shop on the first floor, told Channel NewsAsia that the mall's response to the situation "wasn't timely" and both staff members and shoppers were left to evacuate the mall of their own accord.

The smoke appeared to be coming from UOB Bank towards Cedele, according to an eyewitness. (Photo: Yusmin Norman)



"Many shoppers exited from the main door and no precautionary measures were taken by the mall staff," she said, adding that she did not see any water sprinklers activated.

SCDF personnel seen inside I12 Katong mall. (Photo: Yusmin Norman)

The exact source of the fire is not yet known, but witnesses said they saw the smoke coming from either the Cedele or UOB outlets. The units are next to each other at the front of the mall facing East Coast Road.