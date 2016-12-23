Fire breaks out at Jalan Besar Plaza; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Jalan Besar Plaza on Friday (Dec 23) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the fire at 10.30am. There were no reported injuries, it added.

"40 people had self evacuated before SCDF's arrival," an SCDF spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia, adding that the fire involved discarded items on the ninth floor lift landing of the building. The cause of the fire was under investigation, SCDF said.

The authorities said flames were extinguished using a water jet and two compressed air foam backpacks. A fire engine, three Red Rhinos, two fire bikes and three support vehicles had been deployed to the site.