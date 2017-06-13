Fire breaks out at Jurong Island, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Jurong Island on Tuesday morning (Jun 13).

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received reports of a blaze at 1, Merlimau Road, where oil refinery Singapore Refining Company is located at about 9.50am. There were no reported injuries.

In a later update, SCDF said the fire occurred within a crude distillation unit. As of 11.10am, the fire had been extinguished by SCDF and the in-house emergency team, using ground monitors and several handheld jets. SCDF is carrying out foaming operations, it added.



SCDF added that company's emergency response team was activated when its fire alarm sounded. It also deployed water monitors and several large capacity fire extinguishers to mitigate the fire.





Plumes of black smoke seen from Jurong Port. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

An eyewitness who declined to be named said he saw "thick black smoke" from Jurong Port at about 9.50am, but did not see flames. "The smoke subsided after awhile. Minutes later, it started again," he said.

Photos and videos of the incident have been posted on social media, which showed plumes of black smoke rising up next to refinery chimneys.





