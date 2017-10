SINGAPORE: Fire broke out at a coffee shop at Block 9 Jurong West Avenue 5 on Saturday (Oct 7).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident just before noon and that customers had self-evacuated before officers arrived.

Firefighters at Jurong West Avenue 5 on Saturday (Oct 7). (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

The fire involved some exhaust ventilation ducting at the eating house, said SCDF, adding that it was extinguished with a water jet.

No one was injured.