Fire breaks out at Kovan hawker centre, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a Kovan hawker centre in the early hours of Saturday (Jul 15), but was put out by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and no injuries were reported.



The SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 209 Hougang Street 21 at 2.15am and it sent three fire engines, a Red Rhino and three support vehicles to the scene. The fire was put out by two water jets and two compressed air foam packs, it added.

There were no injuries, and investigations are ongoing to find out the cause of the fire, said SCDF.

According to one eyewitness, Mr Dennis Thien, the fire had started in a dessert stall at about 2.15am.



SCDF personnel had to break through the shutters of some stalls, according to eyewitness Dennis Thien. (Photo: Dennis Thien)

