Fire breaks out at Kovan, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a development in Charlton Lane on Monday (Jul 24), and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said there were no injuries reported.

It was alerted to the incident at 12.50pm and two fire engines, two fire bikes, a Red Rhino and a support vehicle was sent to 33C Charlton Lane. The fire involved a room on the fourth storey, and it has since been extinguished, SCDF added.

It said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Clouds of white smoke were seen billowing from the white-colour building opposite halfway house The Helping Hand on Monday afternoon, according to a video sent to the newsroom.

