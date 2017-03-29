SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Nex shopping mall in Serangoon on Tuesday night (Mar 28).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 9.50pm and the fire involved construction materials.



It despatched two fire engines, two Red Rhinos, two fire bikes and a supporting vehicle to the scene. The blaze was put out using a fire extinguisher and a hosereel by SCDF officers, SCDF added.

There were no reported injuries, according to SCDF.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the fire started at a staircase landing.

Fire breaks out at Nex shopping mall Fire at nex Singapore: Eyewitness says she saw smoke at the Basement 1 level, where M1 and KFC are located. Posted by Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday, 28 March 2017

An eyewitness who requested to remain anonymous said she was having dinner at the mall at about 9.45pm when she heard an announcement asking patrons of Nex to leave the building, and to avoid using the lifts.

"I was at Basement 1 of Nex ... I noticed there was smoke. My automatic assumption was that it was a fire," she said, adding that she saw smoke on the level where outlets for telco M1 and fast food chain KFC were located.

"People were not that alarmed. They were trying to avoid the smoke. I didn't see anyone running or screaming," she added.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Nex for comment.