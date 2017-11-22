Fire breaks out at Parklane Mall; exhaust ducting involved

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Parklane Mall on Wednesday evening (Nov 22).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the incident at around 8.15pm and dispatched two fire engines, two Red Rhinos and three supporting vehicles.

The fire was put out by the mall's sprinkler system before SCDF arrived. There were no injuries reported.

The fire involved exhaust ducting at the mall, SCDF said, without elaborating further.

Video of the aftermath appeared to show the mall's employees mopping up water from the sprinkler system inside the mall.



In another video, two SCDF vehicles could be seen pulling up outside the mall while members of the public gathered outside. Officers were also seen standing outside the building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fire engines, SCDF officers responding to a fire at Parklane Mall earlier this evening (Video: Kohji Toh) https://t.co/GbiWKe4iyT pic.twitter.com/CZinGsBG7X — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) November 22, 2017



