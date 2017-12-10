Fire breaks out at Shell's Pulau Bukom unit; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out on Sunday (Dec 10) at a Shell facility in Pulau Bukom at about 10am, a Shell spokesperson confirmed, adding that the fire was extinguished by firefighters at the site.

No injuries were reported, the spokesperson added.

“We can confirm that a fire occurred at one of our units at the Pulau Bukom Manufacturing Site at around 10am today. The fire has been extinguished by the site’s firefighters.

"There are no reported injuries. The relevant authorities have been notified. We are investigating the cause of the incident," the statement said.