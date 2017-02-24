Fire breaks out at Shenton House, building evacuated

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Shenton House on Friday afternoon (Feb 24), prompting the evacuation of the entire building.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 3 Shenton Way at about 1pm, and the fire involved contents at a 15th floor unit. Upon arrival, officers found the entire floor heavy with smoke and had to wear breathing apparatus sets, it added.



The fire has since been put out with one water jet and the SCDF is currently carrying out ventilation operations and conducting secondary search.

A woman in her 20s and another in her 50s were sent to the Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

SCDF said it sent a total of three fire engines, a Red Rhino, two ambulances and two support vehicles to the scene.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the building's lifts were shut down during the incident, and that the evacuation was orderly.