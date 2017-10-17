Fire breaks out at Sungei Kadut warehouse

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a warehouse at 65 Sungei Kadut Loop on Tuesday (Oct 17) morning, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post.

The SCDF were alerted to the blaze at 1.30am and sent 3 fire engines, 2 Red Rhinos, 8 support vehicles, 1 unmanned firefighting machine and 1 ambulance to the scene.

Upon arrival, the third floor of the three-storey building was ablaze, said SCDF. The fire was extinguished at 3.30am and there were no injuries, SCDF added in their Facebook post.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.