Fire breaks out at terrace house on Stirling road; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a private home at 57 Stirling Road on Sunday afternoon (Jan 29).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Facebook it was alerted to the incident at 57 Stirling Rd and dispatched 2 fire engines, 1 Red Rhino, 2 fire bikes, 1 support vehicle and an ambulance to the scene.

Firefighters used four water jets to tacke the blaze which involved the contents on both floors of the two-storey terrace house.







A firefighter helping to extinguish the fire at a 2-storey terrace house on Stirling Raod. (Photo: Facebook/ SCDF)

SCDF said it prevented the fire from spreading to the adjacent houses and extinguished it within half an hour.

"A total of 12 residents were evacuated by the SCDF, including an elderly bedridden woman from an adjacent house. There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire," SCDF said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.