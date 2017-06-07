Fire breaks out at Tuas waste management plant

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a waste management plant at Tuas on Wednesday evening (Jun 7).

A Facebook Live video posted at 6.55pm showed thick smoke emerging from the upper levels of the Greenway Environmental building at 6 Tuas South Street 8 as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.





The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post at 7.25pm that it was responding to the factory fire.



SGSecure mobile application users and StarHub mobile subscribers within the immediate vicinity of the fire incident would have received an advisory message urging members of public to stay away from the area, it added.



Advertisement