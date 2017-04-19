Fire breaks out at vehicle scrapyard near Teban Gardens

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a vehicle scrapyard near Teban Gardens on Wednesday afternoon (Apr 19).

No injuries were reported in the fire at 1 Penjuru Road, which the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to at about 2.15pm,

Firefighters put out the fire using two water jets, SCDF said, adding that it sent two fire engines, two Red Rhinos, two fire bikes and a support vehicle to the scene.

The fire involved contents outside a building, SCDF said. Channel NewsAsia understands that the fire was at a vehicle scrapyard, and two cars and two industrial containers were believed to have caught fire.





Firefighters at the scene of the fire. (Photo: Calvin Seah)

The blaze sent thick plumes of smoke into the air, according to a video posted online.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.

Public transport operator SBS Transit announced on Twitter that it two of its bus services, 154 and 130, would skip stops along Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim, Penjuru Road and West Coast Road due to the fire.

Please be informed that Svcs 154 will skip bus stops along Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim (b/s 20081) due to building on fire. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) April 19, 2017