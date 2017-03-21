Fire breaks out at waste management firm in Jurong; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from Tanjong Kling in Jurong after NSL OilChem, which deals with oil and chemical waste, caught fire on Tuesday (Mar 21). No injuries were reported, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

In a Facebook update, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire, which involved flammable, corrosive waste materials, at about 12.15pm.



It deployed three fire engines, three Red Rhinos, two firebikes, an ambulance, two unmanned firefighting machines and seven support vehicles. Channel NewsAsia understands that about 60 firefighters were sent to the scene.



The fire was put out within two hours, SCDF said, adding that "damping down" - using water to prevent fire from rekindling on burnt surfaces - is in progress.

Channel NewsAsia understands that about 80 people from NSL OilChem evacuated the building.

Security officer G Sasidharan at Leeden National Oxygen, which is next to NSL OilChem, said that around 30 to 50 of its own staff members evacuated as well and returned at around 1.45pm.

Eyewitness Diana Lynn Diaz Nasol told Channel NewsAsia that her colleague saw the smoke from their office next to the burning building at around 12.15pm.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters arrived about five minutes later, and her office and another office adjacent to the site were evacuated, she said.

Ms Diana said she heard "many explosions". Police instructed onlookers to move away from the scene, she added.

SCDF said the fire was "well alight" when it arrived at the scene, covering an area of 30m by 30m. Officers contained the fire using foam jets, it added.

SGSecure mobile app users and StarHub mobile subscribers within the immediate vicinity of the fire incident would have received an advisory message urging the public to stay away from the area, SCDF added.

Last month, a huge fire broke out at Eco Special Waste Management in Tuas. The fire took 200 SCDF firefighters four hours to put out.