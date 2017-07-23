Fire breaks out in flat toilet on Owen Road

SINGAPORE: A fire started at a flat’s toilet on Owen Road on Sunday (Jul 23).

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, they were alerted to the fire at Block 44 Owen Road at about 3.40pm. It added that it involved the contents of a toilet. Channel NewsAsia understands that the fire's origin was electrical in nature.

No injuries were reported, added SCDF.

According to a Mediacorp hotline caller, the fire was in a 5th floor unit.

“We smelt a burning smell similar to plastic,” said Mr Peter Ng, who was at a coffee shop nearby when it occurred. “There was a lot of black smoke and the whole window was blackened.”

SCDF said they sent two fire engines, two fire bikes, a red rhino, an ambulance and a support vehicle to the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by SCDF.

